International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Short Interest Down 22.1% in December

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,100 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the November 30th total of 227,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 140 ($1.69) to GBX 155 ($1.87) in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. HSBC raised shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from €1.45 ($1.54) to €1.70 ($1.81) in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.34.

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Performance

International Consolidated Airlines Group stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.92. The company had a trading volume of 108,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,721. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $4.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.04 and a 200 day moving average of $2.74.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group ( OTCMKTS:ICAGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 29.49%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.