International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Short Interest Up 27.6% in December

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,070,000 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the November 30th total of 3,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IFF. Mizuho decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.63.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

Shares of IFF traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $104.84. The company had a trading volume of 25,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,237. International Flavors & Fragrances has a twelve month low of $83.14 and a twelve month high of $151.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.84 and its 200-day moving average is $107.20.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is -47.09%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

