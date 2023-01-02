InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,100 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the November 30th total of 139,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 593.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IIPZF shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of IIPZF stock remained flat at $9.47 during trading hours on Monday. 26 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $13.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.63.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

Featured Articles

