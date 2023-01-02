Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Director Sells C$89,810.00 in Stock

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Rating) Director Ronald A. Leslie sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.83, for a total transaction of C$89,810.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$985,677.58.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

IIP.UN stock opened at C$12.80 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.22. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$10.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.59, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of C$1.81 billion and a PE ratio of 5.95.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

IIP.UN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$15.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$15.68.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

