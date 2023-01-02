Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Short Interest Down 25.4% in December

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the November 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco High Income Trust II by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 77,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 25,589 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco High Income Trust II by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 73,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco High Income Trust II by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco High Income Trust II by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 349,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 55,200 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Invesco High Income Trust II by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 47,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 9,676 shares during the period. 25.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco High Income Trust II alerts:

Invesco High Income Trust II Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VLT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.26. 34,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,077. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $14.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.56.

Invesco High Income Trust II Announces Dividend

Invesco High Income Trust II Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0964 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.27%.

(Get Rating)

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.