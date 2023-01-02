Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Financial Advantage Inc.

Financial Advantage Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,214.3% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $266.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,927,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,129,258. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.53. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $402.28.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

