Invitoken (INVI) Price Up 0.9% Over Last 7 Days

Invitoken (INVI) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, Invitoken has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Invitoken token can currently be bought for about $1.62 or 0.00009683 BTC on major exchanges. Invitoken has a market cap of $4.51 billion and $78,289.14 worth of Invitoken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Invitoken Profile

Invitoken’s launch date was December 27th, 2012. Invitoken’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Invitoken’s official message board is medium.com/invitoken. Invitoken’s official Twitter account is @invitoken. The official website for Invitoken is www.invitree.io.

Buying and Selling Invitoken

According to CryptoCompare, “INVI TOKEN of INVITREE is an invitation commerce project in South Korea which has created a new commercial paradigm of invitation commerce. It operates a total of 9 premium lounges including department stores and luxury halls.INVITREE is an invite-based commerce platform for customers of card companies and retailers who hope to enjoy premium life at a reasonable price. It operates various programs to ehance the dignity and value of those invited through travel, culture and household beauty appliances. It provides luxury services, based on convenience and reliability, to members of Invitree and customers who want to make purchases of regional premium brands.INVITREE offers a premium concierge service where sellers with expertise in luxury goods visit the places the VIP customers want and help to check and purchase the products.”

