ioneer Ltd (OTCMKTS:GSCCF) Short Interest Update

ioneer Ltd (OTCMKTS:GSCCF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,743,500 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the November 30th total of 7,772,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 102.4 days.
ioneer Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GSCCF traded up 0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting 0.28. 229,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,333. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 0.38. ioneer has a twelve month low of 0.22 and a twelve month high of 0.62.
ioneer Company Profile
