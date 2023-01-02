IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) Short Interest Up 12.5% in December

IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,780,000 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the November 30th total of 3,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 8.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

IronNet Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:IRNT traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.23. The company had a trading volume of 137,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,174. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.08. IronNet has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $7.12.

Get IronNet alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in IronNet by 28.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 45,435 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in IronNet by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,310,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 322,384 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in IronNet in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of IronNet in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in IronNet in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. 19.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IronNet Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IRNT shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut IronNet from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. BTIG Research cut IronNet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

(Get Rating)

IronNet, Inc designs and develops solutions for cyber-attacks. The company offers IronDefense, an advanced network detection and response solution that provides behavior-based and AI-driven analytics at the network level to detect anomalous activity at individual enterprises and prioritize the threats in its network; and IronDome, a threat-exchange solution that enables collective defense member enterprises to actively exchange individual anonymized cyber anomalies at machine speed in a community of public-private peers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IronNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IronNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.