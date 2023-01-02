iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Holdings Lessened by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 470,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,924 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Meritage Portfolio Management owned approximately 0.11% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $23,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allstate Corp raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 8,137,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,894,000 after buying an additional 211,996 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,502,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,241,000 after buying an additional 750,981 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,730,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,522,000 after buying an additional 168,078 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,649,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,368,000 after buying an additional 210,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,450,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,004,000 after buying an additional 190,439 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

IGSB traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,057,013. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.03. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $53.93.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.118 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.