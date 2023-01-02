iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Purchased by Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $5,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3,881.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,913,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,375,000 after acquiring an additional 9,664,130 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5,850.6% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,393,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352,950 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,800,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,667 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,211,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2,825.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 824,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,025,000 after acquiring an additional 796,107 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.00. The company had a trading volume of 47,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,873. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.17 and its 200 day moving average is $49.01. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $56.42.

