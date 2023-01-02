iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Stock Holdings Lowered by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 185,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,531 shares during the period. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF accounts for 1.1% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned about 0.24% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $7,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IGF. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Choate Investment Advisors grew its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1,282.3% in the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

IGF traded down $0.48 on Monday, reaching $45.84. The company had a trading volume of 6,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,173. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.95 and a 200-day moving average of $46.11. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $39.95 and a one year high of $52.15.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.518 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

