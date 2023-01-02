iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Purchased by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 782,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,044 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 2.3% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $24,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IAU stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,526,472. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.97. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $39.36.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

