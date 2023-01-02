iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stock Holdings Lessened by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank cut its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 146,482 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.3% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.90. 3,223,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,034,176. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.15. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $50.89.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

