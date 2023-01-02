iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) Shares Purchased by Hightower 6M Holding LLC

Hightower 6M Holding LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,930 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI France ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Hightower 6M Holding LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Hightower 6M Holding LLC owned approximately 0.76% of iShares MSCI France ETF worth $5,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWQ. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $642,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI France ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of iShares MSCI France ETF stock opened at $33.12 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.67. iShares MSCI France ETF has a twelve month low of $26.26 and a twelve month high of $40.04.

About iShares MSCI France ETF

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

