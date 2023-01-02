iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 535,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,355 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $55,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14,046.3% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,952,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903,604 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,721,000. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4,521.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 743,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 727,469 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,762,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 247.3% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 859,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,036,000 after purchasing an additional 612,054 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS QUAL traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $113.96. 1,086,244 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.78. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

