iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,248,000 after buying an additional 7,802 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $348,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 90.3% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $210.52 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $267.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $214.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.88.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

