iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) is Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s 2nd Largest Position

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp reduced its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,726 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF makes up 4.6% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp owned 0.95% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $39,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 345,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,271,000 after buying an additional 65,358 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 44,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,300,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 18.6% in the third quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 48,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWY traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $120.53. 30,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,347. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.92. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a one year low of $114.66 and a one year high of $175.48.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

