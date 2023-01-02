iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) is Indie Asset Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Indie Asset Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF makes up 1.4% of Indie Asset Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 443.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Hershey Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Hershey Trust Co. now owns 78,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Finally, Round Table Services LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 34,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Transportation ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IYT traded down $1.75 on Monday, reaching $213.55. The stock had a trading volume of 79,062 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $220.10 and a 200 day moving average of $220.41. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 12-month low of $157.65 and a 12-month high of $206.73.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Company Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.