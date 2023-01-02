ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Short Interest Up 15.6% in December

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the November 30th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ITOCHU

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of ITOCHU by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITOCHU in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of ITOCHU by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ITOCHU by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 539,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,127,000 after acquiring an additional 21,172 shares during the period. 0.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITOCHU Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITOCY traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.50. 12,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.24. ITOCHU has a 12-month low of $48.31 and a 12-month high of $69.62.

About ITOCHU

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells fiber and garment materials, textiles fabrics, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

