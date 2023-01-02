Jacobsen Capital Management Has $1.53 Million Stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Jacobsen Capital Management reduced its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. Markel comprises 0.9% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Markel by 4.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Markel by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Markel by 1.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Markel by 23.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 53 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its position in Markel by 0.7% during the third quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,230.60 per share, with a total value of $61,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,841,486.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

MKL traded down $8.71 on Monday, reaching $1,317.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,792. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,266.57 and its 200 day moving average is $1,234.08. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,064.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1,519.24. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.03 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $13.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $17.66 by ($4.49). Markel had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 65.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MKL shares. TheStreet raised Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Markel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,483.33.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

