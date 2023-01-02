Jacobsen Capital Management Has $983,000 Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Jacobsen Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,063 shares during the quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 406.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BR traded down $2.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $134.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,650. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.44 and a 200 day moving average of $151.15. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $131.35 and a one year high of $183.82.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 9.01%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.91%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total transaction of $6,259,476.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,419.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BR. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

