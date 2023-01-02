Jacobsen Capital Management Sells 1,036 Shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Jacobsen Capital Management trimmed its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,541 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 372,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after buying an additional 49,114 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 191.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 59,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period.

Global X US Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

PFFD stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.37. 1,317,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.81. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $23.70 and a 52 week high of $25.77.

