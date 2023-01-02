Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Japan Prime Realty Investment Price Performance

JPRRF remained flat at $3,900.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,900.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,900.00. Japan Prime Realty Investment has a 52 week low of $3,900.00 and a 52 week high of $3,900.00.

About Japan Prime Realty Investment

Japan Prime Realty Investment Corporation (JPR) was established on September 14, 2001 under the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations (Act No. 198 of 1951, as amended), and was listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Real Estate Investment Trust Section on June 14, 2002 with 289,600 outstanding investment units.

