JCDecaux SE (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of JCDecaux SE (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.44.

JCDXF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of JCDecaux from €12.10 ($12.87) to €15.10 ($16.06) in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of JCDecaux from €16.00 ($17.02) to €15.75 ($16.76) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group raised shares of JCDecaux from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of JCDecaux from €22.00 ($23.40) to €18.00 ($19.15) in a research note on Monday, September 19th.

Get JCDecaux alerts:

JCDecaux Price Performance

Shares of JCDecaux stock opened at $17.88 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.47. JCDecaux has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $25.80.

JCDecaux Company Profile

JCDecaux SE engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.