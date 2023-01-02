Jet Protocol (JET) Price Down 54% This Week

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 35.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $12.57 million and $17,614.00 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 54% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00013233 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00037538 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00038390 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005922 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00018391 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00229009 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003823 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.0111893 USD and is up 2.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $120.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

