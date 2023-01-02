John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,500 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the November 30th total of 147,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other John B. Sanfilippo & Son news, Director James J. Sanfilippo sold 2,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $218,535.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other John B. Sanfilippo & Son news, Director James J. Sanfilippo sold 2,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $218,535.03. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,070 shares in the company, valued at $86,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Sanfilippo sold 6,199 shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $509,867.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,119.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John B. Sanfilippo & Son

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBSS. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 301.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 150.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Trading Down 0.6 %

John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,608. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.66. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 12 month low of $67.02 and a 12 month high of $92.10. The stock has a market cap of $937.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.33.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 5.91%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s dividend payout ratio is 15.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

(Get Rating)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.