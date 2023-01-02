Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Short Interest Down 14.8% in December

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,810,000 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the November 30th total of 6,820,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.57.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $78,995.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,436.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $78,995.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,436.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at $527,780.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.00. 78,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,261,791. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $81.77. The company has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.40.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.35%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.