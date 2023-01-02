Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 63.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,308 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 510.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 245,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,944,000 after buying an additional 205,330 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 251.2% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 251,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,972,000 after purchasing an additional 179,861 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 258.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,308,000 after purchasing an additional 76,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,373,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,966,000 after buying an additional 69,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 109,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,229,000 after acquiring an additional 62,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on JLL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $287.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $171.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

Shares of JLL stock traded down $1.80 on Monday, hitting $159.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.23. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $135.35 and a fifty-two week high of $275.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.26.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by ($1.12). Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.17 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

