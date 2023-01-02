Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Short Interest Down 14.9% in December

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 952,600 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the November 30th total of 1,120,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 540,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on JNCE shares. StockNews.com raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Raymond James downgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Jounce Therapeutics to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jounce Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

Jounce Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of JNCE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.11. The stock had a trading volume of 57,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,366. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.52. Jounce Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $8.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JNCE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.04. Equities analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 18,290 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 58.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 13,099 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $26,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 118.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 19,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 10,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.