Joystick Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $81.07 Million (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 2nd. Joystick has a market capitalization of $81.07 million and $65,389.97 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Joystick token can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00002364 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Joystick has traded 27.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Joystick Token Profile

Joystick is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.40757703 USD and is down -17.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $61,542.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

