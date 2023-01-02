Kalos Management Inc. Has $762,000 Position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Kalos Management Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,230 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Kalos Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,162.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,951,000 after purchasing an additional 116,606 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,135,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,484.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,580,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $57.02. The stock had a trading volume of 6,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,359. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.56 and a 200 day moving average of $54.41. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $47.17 and a twelve month high of $65.66.

