Kalos Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Kalos Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up 1.9% of Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

BATS:NOBL traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.99. 572,130 shares of the stock traded hands. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.36.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.