Karora Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Karora Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRRGF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 929,400 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the November 30th total of 762,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 214,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Karora Resources from C$7.25 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

KRRGF traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $3.46. 44,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,791. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.56. Karora Resources has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $6.25.

About Karora Resources

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-operational mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

