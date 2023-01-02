Kaspa (KAS) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.34 Million

Kaspa (KAS) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. In the last week, Kaspa has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Kaspa coin can now be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kaspa has a market capitalization of $81.59 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kaspa Profile

Kaspa’s genesis date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 15,602,590,695 coins and its circulating supply is 15,602,593,632 coins. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. The official message board for Kaspa is hashdag.medium.com. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 15,581,415,703 with 15,581,415,703.36655 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.00523506 USD and is up 5.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,611,521.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

