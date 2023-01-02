Kava Hits 24-Hour Volume of $19.16 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One Kava token can currently be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00003256 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a market capitalization of $199.69 million and approximately $19.16 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kava has traded down 20.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00066912 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00059126 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00024779 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007881 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000233 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001444 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 366,372,483 tokens and its circulating supply is 366,367,404 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

