Keep Network (KEEP) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.05 Million

Keep Network (KEEP) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last seven days, Keep Network has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. One Keep Network token can now be bought for $0.0774 or 0.00000463 BTC on major exchanges. Keep Network has a market capitalization of $66.61 million and $1.05 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Keep Network Token Profile
Keep Network was first traded on August 2nd, 2017. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 860,762,270 tokens. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/keepnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Keep Network Token Trading
