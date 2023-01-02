Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) Short Interest Up 15.1% in December

Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 425,000 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the November 30th total of 369,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25.8 days.

Keppel DC REIT Price Performance

Keppel DC REIT stock remained flat at $1.33 during midday trading on Friday. Keppel DC REIT has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Keppel DC REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th.

Keppel DC REIT Company Profile

Listed on 12 December 2014, Keppel DC REIT is the first pure-play data centre REIT listed in Asia and on the Singapore Exchange (SGX-ST). Keppel DC REIT's investment strategy is to principally invest, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate assets which are used primarily for data centre purposes, as well as real estate related assets.

