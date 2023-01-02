KickToken Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $618,793.59 (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded down 11.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. KickToken has a market capitalization of $618,793.59 and approximately $109,626.15 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KickToken token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, KickToken has traded down 17.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00012636 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00037573 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00038223 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005930 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00018409 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00228849 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003830 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000096 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KICK is a token. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 122,454,636 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,454,635 tokens. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

KickToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 122,455,151.04231596. The last known price of KickToken is 0.00569715 USD and is down -0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $142,704.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

