Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,800 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the November 30th total of 69,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 155.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on KXSCF shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

Kinaxis Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of KXSCF stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $112.00. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 606. Kinaxis has a 12-month low of $93.11 and a 12-month high of $142.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.70.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.