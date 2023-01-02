Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF) Short Interest Down 19.3% in December

Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 625,800 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the November 30th total of 775,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Kingsoft Price Performance

OTCMKTS KSFTF remained flat at $3.19 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.33. Kingsoft has a fifty-two week low of $2.69 and a fifty-two week high of $4.96.

About Kingsoft

Kingsoft Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, research and development, sale, and marketing of the office software products and services of WPS Office in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Office Software and Services, and Entertainment Software and Others.

