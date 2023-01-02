Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF) Short Interest Down 19.3% in December

Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 625,800 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the November 30th total of 775,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Kingsoft Price Performance
OTCMKTS KSFTF remained flat at $3.19 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.33. Kingsoft has a fifty-two week low of $2.69 and a fifty-two week high of $4.96.
About Kingsoft
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kingsoft (KSFTF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.