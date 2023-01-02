Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Short Interest Down 20.0% in December

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,460,000 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the November 30th total of 50,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on KGC. Raymond James downgraded Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Kinross Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Kinross Gold from C$9.25 to C$8.25 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.70.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KGC. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 66.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:KGC traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,785,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,459,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.98. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 0.85.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The mining company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Kinross Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $856.50 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -30.77%.

About Kinross Gold

(Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.