Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking

Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) has been given a €40.00 ($42.55) price objective by investment analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking’s price objective points to a potential upside of 49.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KGX. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €17.00 ($18.09) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($24.47) price target on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($35.11) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($34.04) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.70 ($46.49) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Get Kion Group alerts:

Kion Group Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of KGX traded down €0.58 ($0.62) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €26.77 ($28.48). The company had a trading volume of 101,978 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €26.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is €32.09. Kion Group has a 1-year low of €57.87 ($61.56) and a 1-year high of €81.82 ($87.04).

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.