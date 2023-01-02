Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Short Interest Update

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,500 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the November 30th total of 140,500 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Lakeland Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Lakeland Industries Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LAKE traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.30. The company had a trading volume of 848 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,237. The stock has a market cap of $97.36 million, a P/E ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.65. Lakeland Industries has a 52-week low of $11.13 and a 52-week high of $22.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries ( NASDAQ:LAKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $28.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.10 million. Research analysts forecast that Lakeland Industries will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAKE. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 64.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Lakeland Industries by 511.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,620 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 28.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Lakeland Industries by 37.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries in the third quarter worth about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire.

Featured Articles

