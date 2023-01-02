Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Short Interest Up 12.6% in December

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the November 30th total of 2,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Lamar Advertising Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,512. Lamar Advertising has a 12-month low of $81.10 and a 12-month high of $124.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.53.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 98.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lamar Advertising

In other news, Director Thomas V. Reifenheiser sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $216,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,957.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter worth $1,095,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 15.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 49,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 14.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 144,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,881,000 after acquiring an additional 18,538 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 2,099.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 308,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,435,000 after acquiring an additional 294,317 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lamar Advertising in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

