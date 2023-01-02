Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Short Interest Update

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the November 30th total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LGGNY shares. Bank of America cut shares of Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 298 ($3.60) to GBX 295 ($3.56) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 390 ($4.71) to GBX 397 ($4.79) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Legal & General Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.75.

Legal & General Group Price Performance

LGGNY traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $15.11. 24,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,288. Legal & General Group has a twelve month low of $11.18 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.79.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

