LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Short Interest Up 11.6% in December

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,720,000 shares, an increase of 11.6% from the November 30th total of 6,020,000 shares. Approximately 8.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Shares of LegalZoom.com stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $7.74. The company had a trading volume of 39,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,196. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.75 and a 200-day moving average of $9.73. LegalZoom.com has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $17.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.37 and a beta of 0.62.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). LegalZoom.com had a negative return on equity of 38.19% and a negative net margin of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $154.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.07 million. Equities analysts predict that LegalZoom.com will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lowered shares of LegalZoom.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LZ. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 20.5% in the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 212,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 36,228 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the first quarter worth $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 49.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in LegalZoom.com in the third quarter valued at $88,000. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

