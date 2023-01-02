Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,410,000 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the November 30th total of 5,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Liberty Energy stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 2.21. Liberty Energy has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $20.05.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Energy will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 20.20%.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 37,500 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total transaction of $650,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,669,114.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 18,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $272,932.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,330,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,216,641.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total transaction of $650,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,669,114.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,446,399 shares of company stock worth $190,897,350. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 24.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Liberty Energy by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,089,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,716 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Energy by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 775.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 219,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 194,767 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 106.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 25,424 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LBRT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. ATB Capital increased their price target on Liberty Energy to $23.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Liberty Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Liberty Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.23.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

