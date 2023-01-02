Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) Short Interest Down 23.0% in December

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the November 30th total of 19,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 33,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Liminal BioSciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL – Get Rating) by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,117 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.21% of Liminal BioSciences worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.33. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,965. Liminal BioSciences has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.47.

Liminal BioSciences ( NASDAQ:LMNL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Liminal BioSciences will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel small molecule drug therapeutics for inflammatory, fibrotic, and metabolic diseases in Canada and the United Kingdom. The company's lead product candidate is fezagepras (PBI-4050), which has been completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary, liver, cardiac, or skin fibrosis with fezagepras or related derivatives and respiratory diseases.

