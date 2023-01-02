Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) Short Interest Up 24.8% in December

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the November 30th total of 2,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Lion Group Stock Up 2.5 %

LGHL stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.72. 10,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,158. Lion Group has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lion Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Lion Group by 24.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 58,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lion Group by 56.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 71,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Lion Group Company Profile

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform for corporate clients, individual traders, and retail investors. Its trading platform offers a range of products and services comprising contracts for difference trading, insurance brokerage, futures and securities brokerage, total return swap trading, and asset management services.

